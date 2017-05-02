Facebook and Google confirm falling victim to million dollar phishing scam

Back in March, a Lithuanian man was arrested for duping two unnamed multinational internet companies via an email phishing attack.

Google and Facebook have confirmed that they were the two companies that fell victim to the scam costing them $US100 million.

The man accused of being the scammer, Evaldas Rimasauskas, 48, allegedly posed as a manufacturer in Asia and defrauded the companies from 2013 until 2015, stashing the money in bank accounts across Eastern Europe.

The emails were sent from accounts designed to look like they had come from an Asia-based manufacturer, but they did not.

The US Department of Justice accused Rimasauskas of forging invoices, corporate stamps and email addresses to impersonate Quanta Computer, an Asian-based manufacturer with whom the tech firms regularly did business.

Rimasauskas currently faces extradition proceedings in Lithuania. He and his lawyer, Linas Kuprusevičius denounced the charges and the investigation led in the US.

“Mr Rimasauskas cannot expect a fair and impartial trial in the USA. The uncertainty is further increased taking into account the behaviour of FBI agents during the interrogations of Mr Rimasauskas, frightening him with long years in US prisons, and the transfer of computers to US law enforcement officials, which was made without the presence of the owner,” Kuprusevičius said in an email to Fortune.

Facebook and Google did not confirm how much money was transferred and recouped, but most of the funds have been recovered from both companies.

