Huawei P10 and P10 Plus launching end of May in Australia

by David Hollingworth  |  Monday 1 May 2017  | Comment Now
Huawei's latest flagship phone promises a "photography studio in your pocket".

If you're a fan of mobile photography, Huawei's upcoming P10 and P10 Plus should be on your radar. The P10 boasts a Leica Dual-Camera 2.0 (with a Pro version on the Plus), promising improved facial recognition, dynamic illumination, and a new auto-sensing algorithm for better light tracking and white balance.

And if this does sound like your next phone, you'll be happy to know it's releasing in Australia on the 25th of May.

The P10 will retail for $899, while it's bigger brother will cost $1099, and it will be available through Optus, Vodafone and Virgin Mobile.

