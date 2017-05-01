Microsoft tells users - don't manually download the Creators Update

by Clare Hopping  |  Monday 1 May 2017  | Comment Now
Microsoft tells users - don't manually download the Creators Update

Creators Update 'issues' affect some manual downloads, Microsoft says.

Microsoft has advised people not to manually download and install the Creators Update just yet, because doing so could invite unsolved issues onto your PC.

Redmond typically blocks automatic updates to certain devices if it knows the OS update will introduce issues onto that device. When the issue is fixed, Microsoft will re-issue the update, notifying user it's ready to be downloaded.

However, when users manually update their devices using the software download site, they bypass this block, so users will be affected with any reported problems. As a result Microsoft has asked Windows 10 users not to manually download Creators Update.

The notification was released by Microsoft after it was discovered PCs using a specific Broadcom radio had issues with Bluetooth connectivity. As a result of users flagging the issue, Microsoft withdrew the update, offered people advice for troubleshooting the issue and blocked anyone else using the same device from installing the update.

John Cable, director of program management of Windows Servicing and Delivery, said: "During the time it takes to address an issue, we want to limit the number of customers exposed to that issue.

"Blocking availability of the update to devices we know will experience issues is a key aspect of our controlled rollout approach. We continue to recommend (unless you're an advanced user who is prepared to work through some issues) that you wait until the Windows 10 Creators Update is automatically offered to you."

He encouraged Creators Update users to keep reporting issues so the company can work on fixes where necessary.

