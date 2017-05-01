Hajime malware now has 300,000 strong botnet at disposal say researchers

In a new report, Kaspersky said that since the malware first appeared in October last year, it has turned into a botnet of 300,000 compromised devices. The malware is billed as a “vigilante”-style worm, fighting for control of IoT devices with the Mirai botnet. It appears to act like a clean-up operation, protecting devices from other types of malware. But researchers said that its real purpose remains unclear.

“While the botnet is getting bigger and bigger, its objective remains unknown. We have not seen its traces in any type of attack or additional malicious activity. Nevertheless, we advise owners of IoT devices to change the password of their devices to one that's difficult to brute force, and to update their firmware if possible," said Konstantin Zykov, senior security researcher at Kaspersky Lab.

The researchers said the malware is continuously evolving, adding and removing features over time. The malware authors are mainly reliant on very low levels of security, according to researchers.

It said that the botnet has no attacking code or capability in Hajime – only a propagation module. It also uses brute-force attacks on device passwords – to infect devices, and then takes several steps to conceal itself from the compromised victim. Thus, the device becomes part of the botnet. Most of the targets have turned out to be Digital Video Recorders, followed by web-cameras and routers.

According to Kaspersky Lab researchers however, Hajime avoids several networks, including those of General Electric, Hewlett-Packard, the US Postal Service, the United States Department of Defence, and several private networks.

Infections had primarily come from Vietnam (over 20 per cent), Taiwan (almost 13 per cent) and Brazil (around 9 per cent) at the time of research.

This article originally appeared at scmagazineuk.com