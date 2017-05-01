Nintendo surprises everyone with a brand-new console: the Nintendo 2DS XL

Nintendo has just announced the Nintendo 2DS XL catching everyone by surprise in the process. In a bid to remind everyone that the New Nintendo 3DS and 2DS still exist after all eyes have been drawn to the Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo 2DS XL finally brings big-screen handheld gameplay to the fans of Nintendo's other handheld.

The original 2DS launched back in 2013 as a stripped back version of the 3DS, allowing people to play 3DS games without 3D functionality. Initially targeted at a younger audience, the 2DS' cheaper price point and rugged build won over many parents who were initially concerned about the Nintendo 3DS' 3D tech on young children's eyes. The Nintendo 2DS XL is, essentially the same deal as the 2DS, but following the template of the New 3DS XL.

The first thing you'll notice about the 2DS XL is that the wedge-shaped design of the 2DS has been discarded in favour of the the clamshell style found on the rest of the DS family. Nintendo has also added the New 3DS' “C” stick, while the microSD card and 3DS game cartridge slots have been relocated under a flap to ensure they're not accidentally ejected during play. It also comes with NFC compatibility for amiibo cards and figures, and uses the same chip as the New Nintendo 3DS XL – the standard 2DS uses the same chip as the Nintendo 3DS instead of the the New Nintendo 3DS.

Okay, so, the Nintendo 2DS XL may not be as exciting, intriguing or sexy as the fantastic Nintendo Switch, but it's clearly a smart move from Nintendo. Not only is it a great way to pick up some stone-cold Nintendo 3DS classics that are now going cheap, but it's also an affordable, pocketable handheld games console.

It also helps that its chunky, kid-friendly plastic frame is colourful and enticing enough to make you want to play with it. Of course, that should come as no surprise as it's a Nintendo console after all.

Nintendo also said that its recently announced Hey! Pikmin, Miitopia and Dr Kawashima's Devilish Brain Training: Can you stay focused? are all releasing alongside the 2DS XL on 28 July.

Expect our hands-on impressions with the 2DS XL and games soon.