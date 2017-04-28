Friday Linky Links: The Future, and Beyond!

After a huge couple of weeks in geekland, with trailers for Thor and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, it looks like the studios are taking a break before the upcoming onslaught of summer blockbusters and the new trailers and announcements they bring with them. And fair enough too… but let’s have a look at the news out this week, shall we?

Small-screen first: Marvel’s The Defenders is coming to Netflix in August and it’s not exactly controversial to say that while we’re excited to see Jessica Jones, Daredevil and Luke Cage team up to fight some badness, no-one would be too upset if Iron Fist maybe… took that week off? He could go on some sort of terrible, overpriced Eastern Mysticism retreat and drink lots of tea! It would be great! Not happening, of course, but at least he’s bringing some of the more interesting characters from Iron Fist with him, and they’re not very happy, which will hopefully make for very exciting times in Marvel’s New York.

Not to be outdone, Amazon have announced that their super-hero comedy, The Tick, will be hitting the service on August 25. From the looks of it, it’s not going to be nearly as gritty or dark as Marvel’s Netflix work, but is that really a bad thing? (No.)

In movie news, the big stories this week are centred around Alien: Covenant, coming to big screens everywhere in just a couple of weeks. After a lot of Prometheus-Who?-style promotion, Fox has acknowledged the relationship between the two movies in a new Prologue, released this week. There have also been sneak-peak screenings of the first ten minutes, and, so far, the news is good. And if you’re a collector, Funko has revealed it’s range of Covenant Pop figures. Just in time for pay day…

Trailer time — and an obscure one this week, at least by our usual standards. Anime fans will likely be familiar with the gory glory of Tokyo Ghoul. It’s getting a live-action film adaptation, due out in Japan in June, and here is your first look. Warning: there’s no human-eating in the trailer, but we can’t guarantee the same for the film itself — it’s not for the faint-hearted.

Speaking of human-eating (and aren’t we always), the sequel to the surprisingly-decent zombie action horror flick World War Z has had a bit of a rough run since it was announced way back when. But it got some good news this week — in the form of a maybe-actual director! And not just any director, but one of Hollywoods most in-demand. It’s not a lock yet, and given everything else, it may never be, but watch this space.

Deadpool 2 has a director — not the same director as the first time round, but a director — and now it also has a release date. There have been several personnel changes behind the scenes of this one but it looks like we’re on track to get more snarky fun in June 2018. (And I am choosing to ignore everything in that article about the four Avatar sequels. At least we have until December 2020 to find a way to stop that particular bit of madness. Sigh…)

And the release dates don’t stop there. In middle distance — being closer than CGI blue people and further than foul-mouthed anti-heroes — Sony have added Masters of the Universe to their release schedule. By the powers of greyskull, He-man, She-ra, Skeletor and friends are finally hitting the big screen in December 2019. And as if that’s not enough, this week we got release dates for both Star Wars: Episode IX and the fifth Indiana Jones movie — coming May 2019 and July 2020 respectively. I’d tell you to mark your calendars but who on this planet has a 2019 calendar yet? And you could put it in your phone but you’ll pretty definitely need a new one by then — and, yes, sure, cloud-based calendars go to infinity, but this far out it’s almost certain that these dates will shift. So just… make a mental note. For now.

Before that, we should have a new X-Men film, which now has both a title and a working title. It’s going to be called New Mutants, and it features… a whole bunch of new mutants. The working title of ‘growing pains’ isn’t exactly inspiring, putting me in the mind of angsty coming-of-age teen dramas and eighties sitcoms about future cult-leaders, but I’m willing to see where it goes.

And finally this week, the real world. Well… somewhat. Chatter about Star Wars Land has been ramping up this month, and who can honestly resist the idea of Star Wars world you can see and touch and… smell… or, if you can afford it, an immersive, multi-day role-playing experience in that universe? This deep dive into what that might mean is fascinating and exciting and really, really making my bank account feel much, much too small. Thankfully, there’s probably time to save — Star Wars Land is slated to open around the time that ninth film drops.

In the meantime, it’s the weekend, and whether you’re heading out to GX Australia or waiting for American Gods to drop on Monday (or some wacky, weird thing where you do both…), I hope it’s a great one, folks!