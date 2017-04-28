New table will chill your drinks, charge your phone and play your tunes

The desk I'm currently sat at has limited functionality. It has two drawers (one broken), and a handy hole for dropping cables down. It also shakes violently when I stand up, which is probably a testament to my limited skills with flatpack furniture assembly, but I'm going to generously call that a feature too.

Even with these three features, the table is clearly a creature of design stagnation. You could argue that it doesn't need to do more, and that the pinnacle of its R&D was the addition of legs. Sobros, a project that has currently raised over $US1,000,000 on Indiegogo disagrees. The team believes that what the table is really missing is connectivity, bright lights and a banging sound system. Oh, and a place to keep your drinks cold.

Video of Sobro Coffee Table

It certainly looks stylish, in an Apple kind of way. It's all tempered glass and bright white surfaces – although passing the $US1,000,000 funding target has added a wooden version to the mix if you want to add Sobros to your log cabin. The touch controls on the table can be used to control the music and set the temperature of the fridge to a chilly 1.1 degrees celsius. There are two USB ports and two power outlets, meaning that your devices – phones, laptops, gamepads – can always stay topped up.

The plan is for the Sobro to eventually retail for around $US1,200, but currently backers can get it for $US649. Sadly, the product will only be available in the United States and Canada. “We see Sobro in homes around the globe. But each country has different standards for electrics and refrigeration that we must follow,” the FAQ explains. “For our initial campaign, we're limited to the US and Canada, but if we get enough interest from other countries, we can add an international perk. Stay tuned for more.” The first shipments are expected around August/September time.