10% of Windows 10 devices now run the Creators Update

Just a week after the Windows 10 Creators Update rolling out to machines across the world, it's already running on 10% of Windows 10 devices, according to statistic monitoring service AdDuplex.

The majority of Windows 10 computers (82.1%) are still running the Anniversary update though, while 6% are using version 1511 and 1.8% are still using the original RTM release of the platform, which will stop being supported from 9 May.

AdDuplex collected information from 5,000 Windows 10 apps running the AdDuplex SDK v.2 and higher on 24 April.

The highest adoption of Windows 10 Creators update has been on Microsoft and MSI hardware, with around 20% of users installing the most up to date version of the operating system. Sony and ASUS follow behind with around 10% of their users adopting the Creators Update, while Toshiba's customers are the furthest behind.

The Windows 10 Creators Update was due to start rolling out to mobile devices yesterday and - although it will be a staged update (with four out of the top 10 devices not due to get it at all) - it would seem some devices received it early. The Lumia 640 accounts for 13.3% of devices running the update, with more than 11% share going to the Lumia 550, Lumia 535, Lumia 650 and Lumia 640 XL.

Only 60% of devices running Windows 10 will be able to take advantage of the Creators Update, although the remaining 40% will be able to do so, but without Microsoft's support and only if they opt in to the Release Preview, AdDuplex found.

A third of Surface Books are running the Creators Update, while a quarter of Surface Pro 4 users have installed it. Those using older Microsoft devices are slower to upgrade, AdDuplex said.