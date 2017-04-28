This gaming monitor will help you keep your eyes on the prize

You won’t need a coach or have to download a guide to get better at your games with one of these sat on your desk: Acer’s Predator X27 has built-in eye tracking that’ll tell you when you’re spending too much time looking at life bars and not enough time scanning for enemies while you’re in-game.

The 27in, 4K resolution panel is packing 144Hz G-Sync, and supports HDR too - meaning it uses its 384 backlights to pump the brightness up to 1000nit when you’re watching HDR video or gaming in HDR, and has Quantum Dot tech for even more vibrant colours.

It’s going on sale later in the year, but prices are still TBC.