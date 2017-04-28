Bored cyber-security expert's wizard radar page secures the world

by Danielle Correa  |  Friday 28 April 2017  | Comment Now
Bored cyber-security expert's wizard radar page secures the world

Ten years ago, a bored cyber-security expert named Andy Cuff set up a website on his kitchen table. Today, that website has become the go-to place for all the world's biggest security agencies.

Ten years ago, a bored cyber-security expert named Andy Cuff set up a website on his kitchen table in Bath. Today, that website has become the go-to place for all the world's biggest security agencies.

Cuff had just set up his cyber-security business Computer Network Defence (CND) when he came up with the Security Wizardry Radar Page. At the time, he never imagined it would receive nearly 40,000 hits an hour or be used daily around the world with the NSA depending on it.

“Knowing that some of the finest security people in the world are depending on it, you realise just how big it has grown. There is also an app we've developed so security experts can keep in constant touch with the updates,” Cuff said in a news release.

The website is updated constantly with all the latest cyber-threats and used by government agencies and businesses to ensure their networks are capable of defeating them. The CND staff identifies vulnerabilities and uploads real-time alerts and virus news to the site.

The site has become a popular tool in the battle against cyber-criminals and enemy threats. The information from the radar page is used to help protect systems and networks to keep information safe.

“Cyber-security continues to grow at an exponential rate and the UK is one of the world's leaders in the field, which is why we set up a cyber-security recruitment division. It is now one of the oldest cyber-security recruitment agencies in the country.

“Our core business is working across the whole information security sector and being such a fast-moving area, we have to stay on top of what is going on. So as well as inputting the information on the wizardry website, we use it too,” Cuff concluded.

This article originally appeared at scmagazineuk.com

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © SC Magazine, UK edition

See more about:  andy cuff  |  computer network defence  |  expert  |  security
 
 

More in Security (1 of 10 articles)

False positive putsch: Webroot AV cant tell friend from foe

NEWS

False positive putsch: Webroot AV cant tell friend from foe

More in Security (2 of 10 articles)

How to: Ten practical steps to protect your online privacy

NEWS

How to: Ten practical steps to protect your online privacy

More in Security (3 of 10 articles)

Ransomware-as-a-service being sold for $US175 on dark web

NEWS

Ransomware-as-a-service being sold for $US175 on dark web

More in Security (4 of 10 articles)

Turkish Crime Family hackers claim 'victory' in iCloud ransom threats

NEWS

Turkish Crime Family hackers claim 'victory' in iCloud ransom threats

More in Security (5 of 10 articles)

McAfee Labs highlights critical challenges to threat intel sharing

NEWS

McAfee Labs highlights critical challenges to threat intel sharing

More in Security (6 of 10 articles)

McAfee breaks away from Intel Security with new mission statement

NEWS

McAfee breaks away from Intel Security with new mission statement

More in Security (7 of 10 articles)

6 reasons you need to change your password right now

NEWS

6 reasons you need to change your password right now

More in Security (8 of 10 articles)

IObit Malware Fighter 5 adds anti-ransomware engine, webcam protection

NEWS

IObit Malware Fighter 5 adds anti-ransomware engine, webcam protection

More in Security (9 of 10 articles)

OpenSSL change to Apache Licence v2.0 sparks concerns over author rights

NEWS

OpenSSL change to Apache Licence v2.0 sparks concerns over author rights

More in Security (10 of 10 articles)

LastPass bug could allow hackers to steal passwords and execute code

NEWS

LastPass bug could allow hackers to steal passwords and execute code

Latest articles on BIT Latest Articles from BIT
Asustor AS3102T review: a fast, flexible 2-bay NAS
27 Apr 2017
Asustor's entry-level 2-bay network attached storage device could be equally useful in the ...
Mastercard credit card has a built-in fingerprint sensor
21 Apr 2017
The commerce giant trials a new card with a thumb-sized fingerprint reader.
Australian organisations targeted via zero-day Word bug
12 Apr 2017
Microsoft Word users should update the application to fix a zero-day bug that has been "used to ...
How to install an SSD and boost your PC's performance
12 Apr 2017
Your guide to installing a solid state drive and transferring files from the old disk – ...
Beware fake MYOB and eWay email scams
10 Apr 2017
Security provider MailGuard warns of two new malware-laden email scams doing the rounds.

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 