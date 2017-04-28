This spherical drone wants to advertise at you from every angle

It's 2020 and planets advertising toothpaste are floating outside your window.

That, at least, is the first thought that comes to mind when watching the flight of this spherical drone display, developed by Japanese mobile carrier NTT Docomo. Showcased at an event in Tokyo, the drone has been fitted with a external frame, protecting an inner layer of eight curved LED strips.

Video of New drone displays spherical images in flight

“During flight, the LED frame spins on its axis in a rapid horizontal motion, forming an afterimage effect to create the illusion of a solid sphere of motionless LEDs,” the company explains

The whole thing weighs only 3.4kg, with a diameter of around 88cm. According to the Asahi Shimbun, development of the drone cost around 10 million yen (£69, 672). The showcase in Tokyo is intended as an initial prototype – with the drone currently only able to stay airborne for a few minutes. It aims to make the flying display a commercial reality by March 2019.

NTT Docomo says the drone would be a good fit for concert halls or arenas, where it could fly around either as part of a performance, or used for advertising. The company also says it's experimenting with having spherical drones fly in formations. They'll need to improve battery life if they want a small army of buzzing sphere to stay airborne for prolonged periods of time, particularly if they're doing so above the heads of concert-goers.

On the one hand, all this could make for some rather fantastic observatory lessons. On the other hand, we may soon be faced with the prospect of floating ad-orbs.

Third hand: those floating demons in DOOM become a reality.