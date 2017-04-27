AMD's Vega GPU will be aimed squarely Nvidia's GTX 1080 Ti

by David Hollingworth  |  Thursday 27 April 2017  | Comment Now
AMD's Vega GPU will be aimed squarely Nvidia's GTX 1080 Ti

It's not much of a surprise, but AMD is aiming at taking on all comers this year.

AMD's CPU desktop manager has been stepping a little outside of his remit and talking up the company's upcoming Vega video card. In a Q&A overnight he made the following comment, which Guru3D has picked up:

Vega performance compared to the Geforce GTX 1080 Ti and the Titan Xp looks really nice.

Okay, it doesn't say much. Of course an AMD insider is going to talk up the card, but it does imply he's seen the stats, and they look good. And given that AMD's numbers on the recent Ryzen processors more than added up to initial expectations, it seems like this may not be an idle boast.

AMD reps were hit up at a Sydney launch event yesterday for some Vega details, but they were unsurprisingly tight-lipped. What we do know is that it's coming in the second half of the year.

Related Articles
See more about:  amd  |  gpu  |  vega  |  video card
 
 

Readers of this article also read...

One Minute Review: Seagate Backup Plus Portable Drive 5TB 

One Minute Review: Seagate Backup Plus Portable Drive 5TB

 
Windows 10 reaches 54% of businesses. But some still run XP... 

Windows 10 reaches 54% of businesses. But some still run XP...

 
Why DeX is the best thing about the Samsung S8 

Why DeX is the best thing about the Samsung S8

 
Review: Corsair One Pro gaming PC 

Review: Corsair One Pro gaming PC

 
Friday Linky Links: The Return! 

Friday Linky Links: The Return!

 

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 