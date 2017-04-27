AMD's Vega GPU will be aimed squarely Nvidia's GTX 1080 Ti

AMD's CPU desktop manager has been stepping a little outside of his remit and talking up the company's upcoming Vega video card. In a Q&A overnight he made the following comment, which Guru3D has picked up:

Vega performance compared to the Geforce GTX 1080 Ti and the Titan Xp looks really nice.

Okay, it doesn't say much. Of course an AMD insider is going to talk up the card, but it does imply he's seen the stats, and they look good. And given that AMD's numbers on the recent Ryzen processors more than added up to initial expectations, it seems like this may not be an idle boast.

AMD reps were hit up at a Sydney launch event yesterday for some Vega details, but they were unsurprisingly tight-lipped. What we do know is that it's coming in the second half of the year.