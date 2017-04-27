JavaScript spam campaigns on the loose

by Greg Masters  |  Thursday 27 April 2017  | Comment Now
JavaScript spam campaigns on the loose

More than 10,000 instances of malicious JavaScript payloads have been detected in the past two weeks.

More than 10,000 instances of malicious JavaScript payloads have been detected in the past two weeks by the Zscaler ThreatLabz team, according to a post on the company blog.

Recipients in a number of malspam campaigns could fall victim should they click on a link. That will trigger a download and launch malware executables delivering a number of  Dropper and Backdoor Trojan families. The Internet Explorer web browser shows a warning requesting permission to allow execution of the ActiveX component, but once that's allowed, the malicious payload is downloaded and executed.

What the researchers found interesting in the simple JavaScript was the obfuscation in its code and its dissemination in the malspam campaign. The team detected several Trojan iterations being downloaded by the JavaScript files. But, whether the spammed URLs delivered a zipped or a direct version of the JavaScript payload, "the infection cycle remains identical once the user extracts and runs the JavaScript file," the researchers found.

Their advice: Be cautious when clicking on links or attachments from unknown senders. Miscreants behind such campaigns are continually altering their obfuscation strategies to stay a step ahead of detection by security engines.

"It is increasingly important to have multiple security layers to block these kinds of attacks," the Zscaler ThreatLabZ team concluded.

This article originally appeared at scmagazineuk.com

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © SC Magazine, UK edition

See more about:  backdoor trojan  |  javascript  |  malicious payload  |  spam
 
 

More in Misc Software (1 of 10 articles)

21 Facebook Messenger tricks you're (probably) not aware of

FEATURE

21 Facebook Messenger tricks you're (probably) not aware of

More in Misc Software (2 of 10 articles)

Kiwi for Gmail 2.0 arrives on Windows, runs Google services in a desktop app

NEWS

Kiwi for Gmail 2.0 arrives on Windows, runs Google services in a desktop app

More in Misc Software (3 of 10 articles)

Locky returns from the dead with new features and an old botnet

NEWS

Locky returns from the dead with new features and an old botnet

More in Misc Software (4 of 10 articles)

Google Chrome 'might introduce an ad-blocker'

NEWS

Google Chrome 'might introduce an ad-blocker'

More in Misc Software (5 of 10 articles)

Microsoft To-Do is a Wunderlist-like task manager

NEWS

Microsoft To-Do is a Wunderlist-like task manager

More in Misc Software (6 of 10 articles)

Firefox 53 unveils new themes, adds reading time estimate to Reader Mode

NEWS

Firefox 53 unveils new themes, adds reading time estimate to Reader Mode

More in Misc Software (7 of 10 articles)

Unigine ships graphics benchmark with 8K, VR support

NEWS

Unigine ships graphics benchmark with 8K, VR support

More in Misc Software (8 of 10 articles)

My Family Tree 7.0 extends GEDCOM, PAF support

NEWS

My Family Tree 7.0 extends GEDCOM, PAF support

More in Misc Software (9 of 10 articles)

O&O ShutUp10 1.5 protects your PC&#8217;s privacy against new Creator&#8217;s Update changes

NEWS

O&O ShutUp10 1.5 protects your PC’s privacy against new Creator’s Update changes

More in Misc Software (10 of 10 articles)

Registry Finder adds concurrent search support

NEWS

Registry Finder adds concurrent search support

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 