New GeForce GeForce 381.89 WHQL drivers ready for Dawn of War III

by David Hollingworth  |  Thursday 27 April 2017  | Comment Now
New GeForce GeForce 381.89 WHQL drivers ready for Dawn of War III

And they come with a mess of fixes.

Nvidia dropped new graphics drivers this week, to go with the release of big new RTS Dawn of War III. The drivers are also Game Ready for Heroes of the Storm 2.0, Batman: Arkham VR, Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality, and Wilson's Heart.

(I haven't heard about that last one, but I really want it to be about Tom Hanks basketball)

The drivers also address crashing in Sniper Elite 3, panel issues in some notebooks, blue-screens with GTX 1060s, and GPU idle voltage issues.

You can download the new drivers right here.

Related Articles
See more about:  dawn of war iii  |  graphics drivers  |  nvidia  |  rick and morty
 
 

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 