Nvidia and Oculus team up to launch bundle deal

Nvidia and Oculus have launched a new deal, offering three free VR games to anyone purchasing a GeForce GTX graphics card and an Oculus Touch bundle.

To be eligible for the offer, customers will need to buy an Oculus Rift with Touch controllers, along with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 1070, 1080 or 1080 Ti. This also includes pre-built systems that use these components.

The free games on offer are fairly tempting; first up is Superhot VR, a time-bending first-person shooter where time only progresses when you move, allowing you to carefully choreograph your movements and attacks.

Next up is The Unspoken, a game by legendary developer Insomniac Games which involves "an urban magic fight club". Use the Oculus Touch controllers to fling fireballs at foes, summon mystical allies, and more.

Lastly, there's point-and-click adventure Wilson's Heart. This stylish noir tale features the vocal talents of luminaries such as Rosario Dawson, Alfred Molina and Michael B. Jordan, tasking the player with solving an unsettling mystery in an abandoned hospital.

This bundle is an excellent deal for anyone who was already thinking about investing in a new GPU and a Rift.