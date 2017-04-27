DJI’s Goggles let you fly like a drone, look down on humanity in 1080p

Thursday 27 April 2017  | Comment Now
DJI&#8217;s Goggles let you fly like a drone, look down on humanity in 1080p

Goodbye reality, hello #hawklife...

It’s the 21st Century and still birds look down on us, shaking their feathered heads at our embarrassing lack of wings. Well, not anymore – DJI’s Goggles ($US449, due late May) are here to give us a birds-eye view of life without the danger of flying into a cliff. Like a PS VR for your DJI Mavic Pro, Phantom 4 or Inspire, the Goggles let you steer your drone and control its camera gimbal with movements of your head.

With a 1080p display for each eye, wearing them is apparently the equivalent of having a 216in cinema three feet in front of you. Plus you get to film the whole experience in 4K for posterity too.

Beat that, falcon face.

Source: Copyright © Stuff.tv

See more about:  dji  |  drone  |  goggles
 
 

