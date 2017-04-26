First Windows 10 smartwatch is on its way, and it means business

Microsoft is working on a new smartwatch powered by Windows 10, although, unusually, it won't be a direct competitor to the likes of Apple Watch and the Samsung Gear.

Instead the watch is being designed exclusively for business and commercial customers, built on Windows 10 IoT Core OS and able to run to Universal Windows Applications, the company revealed in a blog post.

TrekStor, a leading manufacturer of eBook readers, MP3 players and external hard drives, will produce the wearable, which can use Microsoft Azure Cloud services including Microsoft Cognitive.

Very little information was given about its specifications, but what we do know is that it will be a 1.54in watch that is both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-enabled. It will also come with "plenty of storage space" and "the processing power and battery life to perform its line-of-business functions".

Aside from the marketing fluff, we also know it will feature a soft casing and an anti-scratch screen built with Gorilla Glass 3. It will also house a voice recognition feature to verbally transmit messages, and an instant messenger-style chat system.

The Windows 10 IoT Core is a modified version of Microsoft's flagship OS, specifically designed for use in connected devices. The software allows wearables to access specific IoT hardware, such as lights, sensors and motors, and has access to the Universal Windows Platform API for developers wanting to build new capabilities.

As many current UWP apps are not designed to run on a 1.5in screen, it is likely TrekStor will develop its own range of apps initially, with some optimisation at a later date.

Microsoft believes the smaller device will be able to replace larger handheld tablets, specifically in fields such as inventory management, building automation in hospitality services, and even patient care in hospitals.

Microsoft said it will release more information in the coming months.