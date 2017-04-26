Punching things with a 10kg Space Marine Power Fist is as awesome as you think

Sometimes there's no greater pleasure in life than utterly destroying things with your own hands. Perhaps that says a lot more about me than I'd care to believe… Still, the very act of toppling dominoes, crushing sand castles underfoot, or punching through a Barbie Dream house is just a pleasure I can't get enough of.

It's not every day I actually get to don the Blood Raven Space Marine's weapon of choice but, in an effort to promote Dawn of War III, Sega invited me down for a chance to really feel the power an interstellar army has at its disposal.

Weighing over 10kg, with 6 kilograms of that resting in the CNC-milled aerospace-grade aluminium knuckles, this punching machine is an absolute beast. Using two air canisters, the Power Fist can deliver 3,000 PSI of impact alongside my already impressive right hook*. While intended for use on the battlefields of Acheron, crushing Ork and Eldar skulls and ribs, I had plenty of fun taking out my pent-up frustration on crockery, plant pots, plasterboard and a children's doll house. In all honesty, I think the 40K universe would be a far more peaceful place if people just used these things recreationally rather than on the battlefield.

It's a gloriously brutal device which, so I've been told, is even capable of punching straight through a brick wall. Obviously, the in-game model is capable of smashing off the side of a tank, but I definitely don't have the physique of a Space Marine – or the tendency to come in contact with many tanks – so it's unlikely this real-world model will face the same tests as in Dawn of War III.

Outside of 40K lore, wielding the Power Fist isn't as straightforward as you'd actually think. While holding 10kg in one hand may not sound like too much of a task, swinging it is another matter. Feeling a little bit like RoboCop, to use the Power Fist I first had to be strapped into a weight-bearing harness with an extra anchor-point for the fist to rest on.

On my first punch, I fired the extending knuckles too early and punched a flower pot to pieces with my own momentum rather than with the aid of the Power Fist's extra punch – which was still pretty impressive, if I do say so myself.

A post shared by Vaughn Highfield (@starfox118) on Apr 25, 2017 at 8:25am PDT

As far as PR stunts go, this is clearly utterly absurd and not particularly useful to anyone. But, I still got to smash the shit out of inanimate objects. It's clear that Sega has a fair whack of budget to put behind this endeavor and, in all honesty, building a replica weapon from Dawn of War III is far better than carving up a beheaded goat at a game launch event – I'm looking at you, Sony.

If you've now feverishly started scouring the web to see how you can get your hands on your own Power Fist, you won't find it packaged up with in some super-deluxe collector's edition of Dawn of War III. This device is a complete one-off. So, while you may not get the chance to wield such a powerful fist, you can enjoy the spectacle that is me smashing things for fun – or for work, you decide.

A post shared by Vaughn Highfield (@starfox118) on Apr 22, 2017 at 3:06am PDT

A post shared by Vaughn Highfield (@starfox118) on Apr 21, 2017 at 10:48am PDT

Dawn of War III is out on PC on 27 April.

*I can't throw a punch, sorry.