Google Chrome 'might introduce an ad-blocker'

Monday 24 April 2017  | Comment Now
Google Chrome 'might introduce an ad-blocker'

Report - Move could help Google rival services such as AdBlock Plus.

Google could be about to add a native ad blocker into its Chrome browser, preventing certain ads from showing up if it thinks they're likely to disrupt the experience.

"People familiar with the company's plans" told the Wall Street Journal that the feature could be turned on by default in the coming weeks, although they made it clear it wouldn't block all ads, just those that impact the user experience.

Those ads would be identified by the Coalition for Better Ads, which released a list of what it deems to be "acceptable" ad formats back in March. The blacklist includes pop-up adverts, auto-playing video ads with sound and “prestitial” ads with countdown timers, so it's likely these would be the first targets of Chrome's new ad blocker.

The WSJ's source said that instead of just blocking the ads, Google could go one step further and block the websites these ads appear on, then giving the user the opportunity to unblock the content if they wish, rather than asking users if they want to block the websites first.

Although the WSJ noted that Google's revenues are mostly made up of advertising income, this would be an important step to stay competitive against third party tools like AdBlock Plus.

By acting as the gatekeeper, Google will hopefully be able to keep its paying advertisers happy as well as helping boost its market share for those using alternative browsing tools such as Firefox, Safari and Edge.

 

This article originally appeared at itpro.co.uk

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © ITPro, Dennis Publishing

See more about:  ad blocker  |  adblock plus  |  block  |  google chrome  |  the wall street journal  |  video ads
 
 

More in Misc Software (1 of 10 articles)

Microsoft To-Do is a Wunderlist-like task manager

NEWS

Microsoft To-Do is a Wunderlist-like task manager

More in Misc Software (2 of 10 articles)

Firefox 53 unveils new themes, adds reading time estimate to Reader Mode

NEWS

Firefox 53 unveils new themes, adds reading time estimate to Reader Mode

More in Misc Software (3 of 10 articles)

Unigine ships graphics benchmark with 8K, VR support

NEWS

Unigine ships graphics benchmark with 8K, VR support

More in Misc Software (4 of 10 articles)

My Family Tree 7.0 extends GEDCOM, PAF support

NEWS

My Family Tree 7.0 extends GEDCOM, PAF support

More in Misc Software (5 of 10 articles)

O&O ShutUp10 1.5 protects your PC&#8217;s privacy against new Creator&#8217;s Update changes

NEWS

O&O ShutUp10 1.5 protects your PC’s privacy against new Creator’s Update changes

More in Misc Software (6 of 10 articles)

Registry Finder adds concurrent search support

NEWS

Registry Finder adds concurrent search support

More in Misc Software (7 of 10 articles)

MSI doubles down on RGB lighting with Mystic Light Sync

NEWS

MSI doubles down on RGB lighting with Mystic Light Sync

More in Misc Software (8 of 10 articles)

Vivaldi 1.8 unveils revolutionary new History feature

NEWS

Vivaldi 1.8 unveils revolutionary new History feature

More in Misc Software (9 of 10 articles)

TreeSize Free 4.0 unveils new hierarchical tree map view, modernises user interface

NEWS

TreeSize Free 4.0 unveils new hierarchical tree map view, modernises user interface

More in Misc Software (10 of 10 articles)

Software licensing and forged upgrades

FEATURE

Software licensing and forged upgrades

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 