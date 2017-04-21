Sony's new a9 camera has all of the numbers

by Chris Rowland  |  Friday 21 April 2017  | Comment Now
Sony's new a9 camera has all of the numbers

Big lens, little lens; powerhouse box.

Add up the numbers you’ll find on the press release for the new Sony a9 and the total is 34,093.2. And, as we all know, maths never lies. Take the full-frame 24.2MP CMOS sensor: it’s been processor'd to the max, making it 20 times faster than previous Sony shooters. That means continuous RAW shooting at 20fps, and easy handling of shutter speeds up to 1/32,000s.

Not enough numbers? There are 693 phase detection autofocus points, across which the a9 can perform 60 AF/AE calculations per second.

Australian pricing is still being worked on by Sony, but in the UK the camera body is £4500.

 

