Hyper PixelCast 80

by Tim Henderson  |  Thursday 20 April 2017  | Comment Now
Julian is up to bat. It's his first time, so please be gentle. Especially since he chose a pretty heavy topic for his first hosting gig.

That topic is diversity in games and gaming, so it makes sense that he asked Liam Esler of GX Australia to help him out. There's a Matt in there, too. You know, the one who talks about Overwatch all the time. That guy.

Please note that Hyper’s podcast comes with an explicit language warning. Those who are easily offended may wish to avoid listening.
You can download the podcast directly (.mp3 file) through the player below, but please also subscribe to the Cast on iTunes! That way, you will automatically download new episodes as soon as they're live on the site. Alternatively, hit up the RSS feed.

Right click, save as

Games: Mass Effect Andromeda, Overwatch, Persona 5
Music: Love Everlasting (by DDRKirby)
Theme Music: Visitors from Dreams (by Mathieu Stempell Dma-Sc)
Matt said 'sick tunes' all by himself. Nobody asked him to do that.

GX Australia is happening soon!

See more about:  diversity  |  gx australia  |  mass effect andromeda  |  overwatch  |  persona 5
 
 

