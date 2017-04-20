Power Throttling makes a return to Windows 10

by Rene Millman  |  Thursday 20 April 2017  | Comment Now
Latest Preview Build could save up to 11% in power consumption.

Microsoft has bought back a power-saving feature in its latest Preview Build of Windows 10. 

According to blog post, the latest build (16176) features “Power Throttling” that uses modern processor architecture to run background work in a power-efficient manner, improving battery life.

Microsoft had introduced the feature in an earlier preview build (15002), but it failed to make an appearance on the Creators Update, launched earlier this month. This experiment showed up to 11% savings in CPU power consumption for some of the most strenuous use cases, according to  Bill Karagounis, director of program management for the Windows Insider program and OS fundamentals. 

“With ‘Power Throttling’, when background work is running, Windows places the CPU in its most energy efficient operating modes – work gets done, but the minimal possible battery is spent on that work,” he said.

The new feature is currently available only for processors with Intel’s Speed Shift technology, available in Intel’s 6th-gen (and beyond) Core processors, but the firm is working on working on expanding support to other processors as well over the next few months.

Source: Copyright © ITPro, Dennis Publishing

See more about:  cpu power consumption  |  microsoft  |  power throttling  |  windows 10
 
 

