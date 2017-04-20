Fujifilm's SQ10 is a square snapper of semi-retro smarts

by Chris Rowland  |  Thursday 20 April 2017  | Comment Now
Instagram, prepare to meet your maker.

Remember when everyone found Instagram’s imposition of a 1:1 image ratio annoying? Well, that’s how instant pictures used to be - and it’s the way Fuji’s US$280 Instax SQ10 makes them. Aim its CMOS sensor at something suitably edgy, line up your shot with the 3-inch LCD on the back and - snap! - you’ll have a pretty picture printed in a jiffy (post-filter, natch), on Fuji’s new film format, no less.

If you’re still hankering after digital, you can always stick a microSD card in to transfer your shots off the square - and, given that they’ll be the best Instax snaps to date, you might just want to.

