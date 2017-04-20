Samsung won't let you change the Galaxy S8's Bixby button function

Early Samsung Galaxy S8 users have revealed that the Bixby button on Samsung's latest flagship device can't be re-programmed at will, despite this being a feature when the device was first previewed.

Originally, the Bixby button could be remapped to do exactly what you wanted it to, making it completely personalised to how you wanted to use it. However, it was revealed that this could leave it open to vulnerabilities, potentially being intercepted by Accessibility Services when it generates a key up and key down event.

XDA Developers explained that for Samsung to rectify this, the company simply needed to stop accessibility Services from intercepting the event. But instead, it looks like it's removed the ability to re-programme Bixby. The issue only arose after the latest Samsung update, flagged as build version NRD90M.G950WVLU1AQD9 was applied, proving the company had decided to issue a "patch."

Shortly after XDA Developers revealed Samsung had removed the ability for owners to re-map the Bixby button, Philip Berne, who's in charge of the reviews programme at Samsung US, confirmed that the company had issued an update to stop people from being able to change the way the Bixby button works because it was exploiting "system-level behavior."

"@geoff5093 @Lostatsea1923 @One3OneKing @droid_life It was exploiting a system-level behavior. That behavior has been changed. Can't say it will never happen, but we won't officially support," he wrote in the tweet.