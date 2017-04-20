Logitech’s latest gamer-friendly keyboard is in stealth mode

by Tom Morgan  |  Thursday 20 April 2017  | Comment Now
Logitech&#8217;s latest gamer-friendly keyboard is in stealth mode

No unwanted flash - just quality clicky keys that get the job done.

You can normally spot a gaming keyboard from a mile away - it’ll be big, bulky, and overloaded with flashing LED lights. Not so with Logitech’s subtle G413: it's got Romer-G mechanical switches underneath for super-speedy keypresses and finger-loving tactile feedback, but doesn’t overdo it on the design. The aircraft-grade aluminium top plate will look the part on any desk, not just ones with beefy gaming PCs sat alongside them, in black or silver colours.

You can work during the day, then load up each key with macros and play into the night. The G413 is on sale right now, for $US89.99.

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © Stuff.tv

See more about:  g413  |  gaming keyboard  |  logitech
 
 

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

Latest Competitions

Win!!! A Galax GTX 1070 EXOC SNPR White video card! 

Win!!! A Galax GTX 1070 EXOC SNPR White video card!

Get some gaming PC power for your next PC upgrade!
 

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 