Find my phone tracks over 130 handsets to one man

by Alan Martin  |  Wednesday 19 April 2017  | Comment Now
Hail to the (alleged) thief.

Smartphone thievery used to be all the rage, and why not? They’re light, easy to carry and are worth hundreds of pounds: the popcorn of the pickpocket world. Unfortunately for aspiring criminals, smartphone theft got considerably less appealing when iOS and Android introduced phone tracking software so you could remotely lock, wipe and find missing handsets.

This isn’t exactly a secret, and yet one alleged smartphone magpie clearly didn’t get the memo – a memo originally sent in 2010. He was caught with over 130 smartphones in his rucksack at Coachella after several victims were able to point him out via phone tracking software.

 

36-year-old Reinaldo De Jesus Henao was arrested after police noticed a spike in reported phone thefts around the Sahara tent. Originally, Indio Police pushed extra resources to monitor the area, but when the extra eyes didn’t help, technology took over.

“People started using the ‘Find My Phone’ feature on their phones and sure enough — people spotted a dot going through the tent, and they alerted authorities,” Indio police sergeant Dan Marshall told Gizmodo.

Anything that can be activated remotely will likely come back to bite a thief – see also the man remotely locked inside a stolen BMW 550i a few months ago.

The majority of the pilfered phones are back in the hands of their rightful owners, according to Marshall, who was keen to emphasise that the majority of festival goers were good eggs. “The kids at Coachella are not here to do bad things. They turn in phones they find, wallets with cash in them. People hand you all kinds of stuff,” he explained. “The kids are just here to have a good time.”

