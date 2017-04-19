Google Hire wants to take Linkedin's job

Linkedin is a bit rubbish isn't it? Despite being one of the most popular job sites/networks around, it's always been pretty awful and unintuitive to use – and there's hardly any goo alternatives too. However, in 2017 things are going to change, and after Facebook launched into the job world earlier this year, Google has just followed suite. Called Google Hire, the search giant's new job-site isn't up and running yet, but could be the jobs site we've been waiting for.

Although the site exists already, it's impossible to sign on – but we do know a few things about the forthcoming website. According to the website Axios, the new site will work much like a normal job site; allowing companies to post job listings so that people can search for their next job.

However, the service also appears to come with the added bonus of working within the Google ecosystem, something that most companies, or individuals are already a part of. That should make the process of applying for jobs more easier and familiar, and that can only be a good thing.

However, when this story first broke yesterday, several sites – including the Mail – suggests that Google Hire may allow employers to see your search history. As expected, that wasn't the case, and Google even emailed Engadget the statement below to clarify things.

"Google Hire is a product under development that will help G Suite customers manage their hiring process more effectively. The product will allow employers to collect candidate applications online. Only information that a candidate voluntarily provides would be passed to a prospective employer as part of their online application. Private information will not be shared."

So, will Google Hire take off?

When it comes to jobs sites, Google is relatively late to the party – and with the likes of Linkedin and Monster dominating things, as well as Facebook's recent move into the job market – things might be tough for Google Hire.

And although Google is a huge company, that should be able to compete, it's failed hugely in markets it's entered late, with the Google+ social network being a prime example.

To stand a chance, Google will need to do something more intuitive and interesting than the competition. And as Google+ reminds us, it'll need to be more than just a new thing tacked on to your existing Gmail account.