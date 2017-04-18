Palit's new GTX 1080 Ti GameRock video card goes quad-fan

The latest GTX 1080 Ti to cross our desk is Palit's shiny new GTX 1080 Ti GameRock card, and it comes with company's impressive new four-fan cooling solution. Aptly dubbed TurboJET4, features what looks like a dual-fan solution, but is in fact four fans, mounted in pairs.

Not only does this mean more efficient cooling, but Palit's promising quieter performance, too - up to 6dB quieter than its competitors under heavy load.

There are two cards in the GameRock range - a standard and premium version. Both offer 11GB of RAM across a 352-bit memory interface, but you get a higher GPU clock speed on the premium part.

GeForce GTX 1080 Ti GameRock 11GB

OC Mode: 5500/1518 MHz

Gaming Mode:5500/1505 MHz

Silence Mode:5500/1493 MHz

GeForce GTX 1080 Ti GameRock 11GB

OC Mode: 5500/1594 MHz

Gaming Mode:5500/1556 MHz

Silence Mode:5500/1518 MHz

Both cards also feature the new compulsory RGB lighting, Palit RGB SYNC software, and dual BIOS protection.