Palit's new GTX 1080 Ti GameRock video card goes quad-fan

by David Hollingworth  |  Tuesday 18 April 2017  | Comment Now
Palit's new GTX 1080 Ti GameRock video card goes quad-fan

New video card boasts enough fans to practically set your PC to hover above your desk.

The latest GTX 1080 Ti to cross our desk is Palit's shiny new  GTX 1080 Ti GameRock card, and it comes with company's impressive new four-fan cooling solution. Aptly dubbed TurboJET4, features what looks like a dual-fan solution, but is in fact four fans, mounted in pairs. 

Not only does this mean more efficient cooling, but Palit's promising quieter performance, too - up to 6dB quieter than its competitors under heavy load.

There are two cards in the GameRock range - a standard and premium version. Both offer 11GB of RAM across a 352-bit memory interface, but you get a higher GPU clock speed on the premium part.

GeForce GTX 1080 Ti GameRock 11GB

  • OC Mode: 5500/1518 MHz
  • Gaming Mode:5500/1505 MHz
  • Silence Mode:5500/1493 MHz

GeForce GTX 1080 Ti GameRock 11GB

  • OC Mode: 5500/1594 MHz
  • Gaming Mode:5500/1556 MHz
  • Silence Mode:5500/1518 MHz

Both cards also feature the new compulsory RGB lighting, Palit RGB SYNC software, and dual BIOS protection.

Related Articles
See more about:  gamerock  |  gtx 1080 ti  |  palit  |  vga  |  video card
 
 

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

Latest Competitions

Win!!! A Galax GTX 1070 EXOC SNPR White video card! 

Win!!! A Galax GTX 1070 EXOC SNPR White video card!

Get some gaming PC power for your next PC upgrade!
 

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 