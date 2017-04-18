New Android OS blocks ransomware using system-type windows

Most ransomware draws a system-level window so the locked screen appears to float on top of the other windows, thus making the device unusable until a ransom is paid. The upgrade to Android O deprecates some system-type windows, according to a post on Symantec's Security Response blog.
There might be a problem, though, for users without the latest version of Android. Those with older versions could still be at risk for a ransomware attack launched by this method, as well as other forms of ransomware.
Symantec had the following recommendations:
- Keep your software up to date
- Refrain from downloading apps from unfamiliar sites and only install apps from trusted sources
- Pay close attention to the permissions requested by apps
- Install a suitable mobile security app to protect your device and data
- Make frequent backups of important data.
This article originally appeared at scmagazineuk.com