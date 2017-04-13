Apple fixes iOS 10 beta problems, but could kill support

by Kylie Marshall  |  Thursday 13 April 2017  | Comment Now
The second beta of iOS 10.3.2. addresses VPN issues, but may end support for certain models.

Apple has begun rolling out the second beta of iOS 10.3.2, the operating system's forthcoming update, after spending two weeks in its first beta period.

The adjustments made by the tech giant include bug fixes to both third-party virtual private network (VPN) apps and SiriKit car commands. Both should be working properly in the second beta. iOS devices will also send Apple diagnostic and usage data automatically, although users will have the option to opt out of this feature.

There might not be much else at the moment, as the build only comes out to 129MB. It's expected, however, that the new beta will feature security enhancements.

While Apple has fixed the initial iOS beta problems, it could potentially present an even bigger issue for certain iPhone users.

According to Forbes, iOS 10.3.2 could potentially be cutting support for iPhone 5 and 5C models. The idea is based off the fact that these phones were both built on 32-bit architecture, where iOS 10.3.2 has only supported 64-bit iOS devices thus far. Previous update betas from Apple haven't skipped support for 32-bit devices.

Participators in Apple's Beta Software program can currently trial the update for free after installing the proper certificate on their iOS devices.

Those not affiliated with the Beta Software program will just have to wait until the update is released in the coming weeks.

