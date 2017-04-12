Upgrading to Windows 10 is still free, if you use this loophole

Windows 10 Creators Update is now available, meaning the best version of Windows 10 is now out there for current Windows 10 users or those who decide to buy Windows 10 from scratch. But what if you're already running Windows 7 or Windows 8.1? Well it appears you can still upgrade to Windows 10 for free thanks to a little loophole Microsoft seemingly isn't bothering to fix.

Having killed its rather generous free Windows 10 upgrade offer back on 29 July last year, Microsoft offered up a small window of opportunity for those that missed the deal by allowing people to download Windows 10 assistive technology upgrade. It appears that, even now the Windows 10 Creators Update is live, Microsoft hasn't closed off this Windows 10 free upgrade route. That's right, you can still pick up Windows 10 as a free upgrade – and it'll update to the Creators Update build as well.

It’s hard to say just when this lucrative deal will close its doors, but for now you can still capitalise upon it if you want a copy of Windows 10 for free. Be warned, you may feel a little bit dirty making use of Microsoft’s generosity as you look to save a few quid.

Upgrading to Windows 10 for free

If you want to make use of Microsoft’s Windows 10 assistive technologies you need to make sure you’re running an eligible version of Windows. The upgrade only applies to those running Windows 7 Home or Home Premium with Service Pack 1 or higher installed and Windows 8.1. Windows 7 Enterprise, Windows 8/8.1 Enterprise and Windows RT/RT 8.1 are all excluded from the free upgrade.

If you qualify for Windows 10, all you have to do is head to the Windows 10 free upgrade for assistive technologies page, click “Upgrade Now” and launch the EXE file that downloads to your PC.

Follow the instructions, while making sure you have a reliable internet connection as Microsoft’s tool needs to download some extra bits and bobs, and within an hour you’ll be making use of Windows 10 for diddly squat.

It’s unclear when this loophole will be closed but, with Windows 10 Creators Update launching on 11 April, it’s likely Microsoft will pull the plug then.