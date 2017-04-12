Project Cars 2 will have new Rallycross content

Project Cars is known for its commitment to circuit racing, but it looks like Project Cars 2 will let players take part in slightly more rugged conditions. Released today, a new trailer and screenshots show brand new Rallycross content in Project Cars 2, and it marks a huge departure from the previous game.

The cars in the trailer include a Honda Civic Coupe, Volkswagen Polo RX and Ford Focus RS RX – as well as a Mini Countryman RX. Vintage car-lovers will also be pleased to see an old Ford Escort RS1600 included in the line-up, too. You can watch the trailer below.

What is Rallycross?

Rallycross is quickly becoming one of motorsports fastest growing disciplines, and should be thought of as a mix between rallying and normal circuit racing. It takes place on a specified course with multiple cars on track – just like normal circuit racing – but it can also feature a number of alternative routes and changeable road conditions. A glance at the trailer will reveal everything from snow and mud to slippery wet conditions.

While the dirt element is similar to rallying, the idea of multiple cars on track makes Rallycross very different to normal rally; Rallying – including the WRC – works on a time trial system. Lastly, the trailer confirms that Project Cars 2 will be out later this year.