The iPhone 8 "will cost less than $US1,000"

An investment note from bank UBS suggests that the iPhone 8 could retail at less than $US1,000 - the price point previously suggested.

Instead of becoming the most expensive iPhone ever, UBS believes the iPhone 8's selling price will be around $US692, according to a report by CNBC.

The investment bank added that the sale price of the 64GB iPhone will be between $US850 and $US900. This higher cost could affect Apple's gross margin, which may decline to 38.5% in the fiscal 2018 year, CNBC reported.

Competitor Samsung has priced its Galaxy S8 at $US720, which is cheaper than UBS's estimate for the new iPhone. However, the investment bank believes customers will pay a higher price if the hardware is innovative.

Many sources seemed to think that the upcoming anniversary edition of the iPhone is going to be priced above $US1,000, but UBS thinks this is unlikely as Apple rarely ventures above its competitors' high-end prices.

"Apple's top model will be at a display size disadvantage to Samsung's Galaxy S8 Plus. We still think Apple will choose to price its top model relative to Samsung's top model, but remain cautious on how much higher Apple could ultimately go on price given a smaller display," analyst Steven Milunovich wrote, according to the report.