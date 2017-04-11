The iPhone 8 "will cost less than $US1,000"

by Zach Marzouk  |  Tuesday 11 April 2017  | Comment Now
The iPhone 8 "will cost less than $US1,000"

Investment bank believes 10th anniversary iPhone will be priced cheaper than many expect.

An investment note from bank UBS suggests that the iPhone 8 could retail at less than $US1,000 - the price point previously suggested.

Instead of becoming the most expensive iPhone ever, UBS believes the iPhone 8's selling price will be around $US692, according to a report by CNBC.

The investment bank added that the sale price of the 64GB iPhone will be between $US850 and $US900. This higher cost could affect Apple's gross margin, which may decline to 38.5% in the fiscal 2018 year, CNBC reported.

Competitor Samsung has priced its Galaxy S8 at $US720, which is cheaper than UBS's estimate for the new iPhone. However, the investment bank believes customers will pay a higher price if the hardware is innovative.

Many sources seemed to think that the upcoming anniversary edition of the iPhone is going to be priced above $US1,000, but UBS thinks this is unlikely as Apple rarely ventures above its competitors' high-end prices.

"Apple's top model will be at a display size disadvantage to Samsung's Galaxy S8 Plus. We still think Apple will choose to price its top model relative to Samsung's top model, but remain cautious on how much higher Apple could ultimately go on price given a smaller display," analyst Steven Milunovich wrote, according to the report.

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © ITPro, Dennis Publishing

See more about:  iphone 8  |  price
 
 

More in High-End Smartphones (1 of 10 articles)

What we know: Nokia 9

NEWS

What we know: Nokia 9

More in High-End Smartphones (2 of 10 articles)

Samsung expects high first quarter earnings

NEWS

Samsung expects high first quarter earnings

More in High-End Smartphones (3 of 10 articles)

Head2Head: LG G6 vs Google Pixel

FEATURE

Head2Head: LG G6 vs Google Pixel

More in High-End Smartphones (4 of 10 articles)

iPhone 8 flexible OLED panels on order

NEWS

iPhone 8 flexible OLED panels on order

More in High-End Smartphones (5 of 10 articles)

LG G6 review: A nearly flawless masterpiece that's easy to fall in love with

REVIEW

LG G6 review: A nearly flawless masterpiece that's easy to fall in love with

More in High-End Smartphones (6 of 10 articles)

Head2Head: LG G6 vs Apple iPhone 7

FEATURE

Head2Head: LG G6 vs Apple iPhone 7

More in High-End Smartphones (7 of 10 articles)

Samsung lets you unlock S8 with your face - but there's a problem

NEWS

Samsung lets you unlock S8 with your face - but there's a problem

More in High-End Smartphones (8 of 10 articles)

Head2Head: Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus vs Apple iPhone 7 Plus

FEATURE

Head2Head: Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus vs Apple iPhone 7 Plus

More in High-End Smartphones (9 of 10 articles)

Hands-on: Samsung Gear VR with Controller powered by Oculus

FEATURE

Hands-on: Samsung Gear VR with Controller powered by Oculus

More in High-End Smartphones (10 of 10 articles)

Microsoft's customised Galaxy S8 might be the closest you get to a Windows Phone in 2017

NEWS

Microsoft's customised Galaxy S8 might be the closest you get to a Windows Phone in 2017

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

Latest Competitions

Win!!! A Galax GTX 1070 EXOC SNPR White video card! 

Win!!! A Galax GTX 1070 EXOC SNPR White video card!

Get some gaming PC power for your next PC upgrade!
 

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 