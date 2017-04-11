Google accused of “systemic” gender pay gap

by Thomas McMullan  |  Tuesday 11 April 2017  | Comment Now
Google accused of &#8220;systemic&#8221; gender pay gap

Allegations of gender discrimination against Google have emerged as part of a court hearing with the US Department of Labor

The US Department of Labor (DoL) has accused Google of “systemic compensation disparities” in how the company pays female workers compared to male counterparts.

An ongoing investigation into Google’s payment practices was revealed during a court hearing, for a lawsuit the DoL filed against the search giant after it resisted calls to provide salary documentation to the government.

During the hearing, Janette Wipper, a DoL regional director, testified that the department “found systemic compensation disparities against women pretty much across [Google’s] entire workforce”.

This was backed up by comments from the DoL’s regional solicitor Janet Herold, who told the Guardian: “The investigation is not complete, but at this point the department has received compelling evidence of very significant discrimination against women in the most common positions at Google headquarters.”

Herold went on to say: “The government’s analysis at this point indicates that discrimination against women in Google is quite extreme, even in this industry.”

That final point gives an indication of just how severe these allegations are, given that the tech industry is in a rather sorry state when it comes to gender equality. Uber has been at the centre of multiple claims of systemic sexism over the past few months, while startup culture in Silicon Valley is allegedly rife with sexual discrimination.

Google has denied the accusations, taking to Twitter to insist that it has “closed the gender pay gap globally”.

The lawsuit against Google came after the company refused to hand over data relating to the job and salary history of its employees, claiming that the requests were “overbroad” and violated employee privacy.  

The DoL has asked the court to block any future business between Google and the government if it continues to resist an audit of employees’ salaries.

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © Alphr, Dennis Publishing

See more about:  gender  |  google  |  pay gap
 
 

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

Latest Competitions

Win!!! A Galax GTX 1070 EXOC SNPR White video card! 

Win!!! A Galax GTX 1070 EXOC SNPR White video card!

Get some gaming PC power for your next PC upgrade!
 

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 