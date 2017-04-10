Adobe demos machine learning selfie editor

Adobe has revealed a sneak peek at the future of selfies, with artificial intelligence tools applied to photo editing making your portrait look like it was taken by a much better camera.

In a YouTube video, Adobe Research showed a series of edits on a selfie image, automatically selecting the subject and shifting the perspective slightly so it "appears to be taken from a distance more typical of a portrait shot", or blurring the background via depth of field. It also showed selecting a photo style to drag and drop onto your own image for a quick edit.

"What if we could tap into the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform bad portraits into good ones," the demo video asks.

The system uses Adobe Sensei, which the software developer describes as "the magic" behind its automated tools, from web and publishing to photo editing. Unveiled last year, Sensei is Adobe's framework for delivering AI and machine learning to its range of products.

In Premiere Pro, Adobe's video editing software, Sensei technologies are used to support a tool called Morph Cut, which analyses the content of video to decide the best type of style to apply – is it an action scene or dramatic closeup? – with the editing effect automatically suggested.

Adobe hasn't said when – or even if – it will release the smart selfie tool, but said it was a peek at the "future of mobile portrait photography".