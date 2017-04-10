This wireless power pack sack would make the Energiser bunny proud

by Tom Morgan  |  Monday 10 April 2017  | Comment Now
Knomo's Bluetooth-packing #LiveFree bag won't get left behind, either.

Forget cable clutter: the wireless power back built into Knomo’s gadget-friendly grab bag will keep your phone topped up without having to plug in first. The high-tech holdall has Chipolo Bluetooth tracking, too, which can utter an ear-piercing 100dB scream whenever you can’t remember where you left your gear.

Throw in RFID-blocking pockets, enough storage for all your tech, and a canvas construction that shrugs off rain showers, and this could be the be ultimate overnighter bag.

You can snag one on Kickstarter for £189, ahead of the September launch when prices go up to £270.

bag  |  kickstarter  |  knomo  |  livefree
 
 

