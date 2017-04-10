Microsoft tops Apple in tablet satisfaction survey

In our reviews, we gave both the Surface Pro 4 and the iPad Pro five stars: they're both excellent tablets, after all. There's not much room for nuance on a five star scale, but if you're rating things out of 1,000, things get a little more competitive. So if I were Microsoft's PRs this morning, I'd be absolutely milking the fact that a new survey out of the US has Microsoft's surface range beating Apple's iPads by six clear points.

True, out of 1,000 that comes to 0.6%, but a win is a win. The J.D Power survey of 2,238 American tablet owners gave Apple a score of 849, while Microsoft managed 855. There are other reasons for Microsoft to be cheerful, and Apple to be pensive. The first is that Microsoft topped the satisfaction ratings in three style and design categories: size, quality of materials and attractiveness. Design has always been one of Apple's main strengths, so that's a big win for Microsoft.

The second is that the Surface also boasted a higher proportion of younger customers than the other tablet owners surveyed. Not only does that suggest that Microsoft is gaining ground in the fight to be the coolest tech brand, but getting people into the Microsoft ecosystem at a younger age should encourage healthy product loyalty in later life. Assuming Microsoft can continue to churn out quality hardware.

That said, it doesn't hurt to emphasise how close-run a thing this was. Rounding up the top three was Samsung on 847, which probably highlights the main take home of the study: people that buy tablets are generally very happy with them. Even Asus, which came bottom of the list, did so with a score of 812: not too far off the study's average of 841.