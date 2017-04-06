Get free Magic: The Gathering cards this Easter!

Whether you're just curious about Magic: The Gathering, or you've been a spell-casting veteran for years, the upcoming Magic Open House event is something to be excited about.

All over the world, participating stores will be giving away free cards on April the 15th, including more than 100 stores in Australia. Rock up, and you can score a special Welcome Dark to get playing right away, as well as a premium foil land card - extra special!

Then you can sit down and have a game.

In Sydney both Good Game Town Hall and Good Game Central are hosting events, and you can find other stores around Australia on the official Magic Open House site.