by Tim Henderson  |  Thursday 6 April 2017  | Comment Now
Hyper PixelCast 79

Quick chance to catch a breath, and... wait, no. Persona 5 has happened. Well, there go the coming 500 bazillion hours.

Tim's back in charge, but  he's not yet played Persona 5 because, I mean, come on. Julian has, however, and the team is rounded out by developer friend Matt for a chat about the current nature of open world games.

Please note that Hyper’s podcast comes with an explicit language warning. Those who are easily offended may wish to avoid listening.
Games: Horizon: Zero Dawn, Mass Effect Andromeda, Persona 5
Music: Kuro Yuki (by Darke Sword)
Theme Music: Visitors from Dreams (by Mathieu Stempell Dma-Sc)
Persona is making Tim feel old

See more about:  horizon  |  mass effect  |  open worlds  |  persona 5
 
 

