Hyper PixelCast 79

Tim's back in charge, but he's not yet played Persona 5 because, I mean, come on. Julian has, however, and the team is rounded out by developer friend Matt for a chat about the current nature of open world games.

Please note that Hyper’s podcast comes with an explicit language warning. Those who are easily offended may wish to avoid listening.

Games: Horizon: Zero Dawn, Mass Effect Andromeda, Persona 5

Music: Kuro Yuki (by Darke Sword)

Theme Music: Visitors from Dreams (by Mathieu Stempell Dma-Sc)

Persona is making Tim feel old