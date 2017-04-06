Ryzen 3 processor specs leak online

If you're AMD, it's been a terrible week for leaks. If you're just curious about what's in the pipeline from the resurgent chipmaker, then it's actually been a pretty cool one, as overnight Asrock let some details of the upcoming Ryzen 3 1200 processor into the wild.

The details appeared on Asrock's CPU support list, and while it's not complete, it paints a pretty solid picture of what we can expect - a quad-core processor with a 65W TDP running at 3.1GHz unlocked.

No word yet on thread-count or its turbo-mode speed, or price. The entry-level chips will be coming in the second half of the year, while Ryzen 5 series CPUs will be released next week.

Cheers to Guru3D for the heads-up.