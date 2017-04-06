iPhone 8 flexible OLED panels on order

70 million bendy iPhone 8 displays have apparently been ordered by Apple, supply chain sources have revealed.

According to Nikkei Asian Review, Apple has ordered the flexible OLED panels from Samsung, ready for the device's launch in September.

The 70 million figure revealed by Nikkei's source is in line with estimates by David Hsieh, senior director at research company IHS Markit. "Apple has ordered 70 million units of OLED panels from Samsung this year, while Samsung is preparing to churn out as many as 95 million for Apple in 2017, in case demand exceeds expectations," he said in a previous report.

Samsung will be the sole provider of displays because Apple thinks it has the most advanced technology. As this will be the first time a curved display will be integrated into an iPhone, Apple wants to make sure it uses the best available technology.

Samsung would not comment on whether it would be supplying Apple with the screens for the iPhone 8, commenting it does not reveal information about any of its customers' orders.