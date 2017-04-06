Android Nougat 7.1.2 released for Nexus and Pixel devices

Android Nougat 7.1.2, Android's newest operating system update, has left its beta to land on Google's own Pixel and Nexus devices (naturally).

The update is currently only being rolled out for certain Nexus and Pixel models, specifically the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 5X and Nexus Player.

According to Ars Technica, the Pixel C will benefit the most from the update. It'll treat the tablet like a real Pixel device, supplying it with the Pixel launcher, blue settings app, and Pixel's trademark white navigation buttons. It'll also feature a new tablet-specific design grid for its app screen.

The new update also addresses a number of issues associated with the Pixel and Pixel XL, such as an audio-popping issue and pink bands appearing on camera screens. It can be considered only a minor change for the remaining eligible devices, although the changes that come with it will differ from one device to the next

While both Pixel and Nexus will be getting bug fixes, Pixel devices generally will see improved fingerprint swipe performance and bluetooth connectivity improvements. Nexus devices will get enhanced notification stability and general connectivity improvements. The Nexus 5X and 6P will also be getting a fingerprint sensor, previously only available on the Pixel.

Pixel and Nexus devices will both also get battery usage alerts, which lets a user know when certain apps are using too much of the device's power.