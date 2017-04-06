Sex toy with camera is “trivial” to hack, say experts

by Thomas McMullan  |  Thursday 6 April 2017  | Comment Now
Sex toy with camera is &#8220;trivial&#8221; to hack, say experts

The Siime Eye vibrator lets you film your private parts, but security experts prove it is susceptible to hacking.

It might not be quite as useful to authorities as smart TV cameras, but a Wi-Fi-enabled vibrator with an in-built camera is the latest connected device to be at the centre of a hacking story.

Security experts Pen Test Partners (which amusingly stands for Penetrating testing and security partners) decided to see whether they could hack into Svakom’s Siime Eye vibrator – a dildo slash endoscope that lets users broadcast the insides of their private parts.

They found that anyone within Wi-Fi range could easily force their way onto the device’s live stream by guessing the default password, and with some extra hacking skills could access the firmware and gain "complete control" over the dildo.

As Pen Test Partners explains in a blog post, the manufacturer had left the default password as an easily guessable “88888888”. Unless the user has changed the password, it would be simple to anyone picking up the signal to watch the proceedings. Going further, the group says it is “trivial to connect to the access point [AP],” and that if you manage to do this, you’ll have “instant access to everything on this web application”.

 
Operating as a Wi-Fi access point also allowed the team to geolocate other Siime Eye users. “This part surprised us the most – using Wi-Fi is logical, given the bandwidth required to stream video, but most IoT devices would be configured to operate as a Wi-Fi client, not an access point. This choice was odd.”

Svakom has yet to respond to Pen Test Partners’ exploits. It isn’t the first time a sex toy has become tangled up in the Internet of Things security debate, with Canadian firm Standard Innovation having recently settled to pay out $US3.75 million following claims its connected We-Vibe vibrators were sending personal information to the company without user consent.

With the increase of connected devices in our homes, anything that’s connected to Wi-Fi and has sensors is up for scrutiny by security experts. Mattel’s Hello Barbie doll, for example, was shown to be hackable after researchers were able to hijack its in-built microphone to listen in on people’s conversations – transforming the doll into a makeshift surveillance device. 

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © Alphr, Dennis Publishing

See more about:  security  |  sex toys  |  siime
 
 

More in Misc Gadgets (1 of 10 articles)

One Minute Review: TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi LED light bulb

REVIEW

One Minute Review: TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi LED light bulb

More in Misc Gadgets (2 of 10 articles)

This e-paper wall calendar prototype is simple but brilliant

NEWS

This e-paper wall calendar prototype is simple but brilliant

More in Misc Gadgets (3 of 10 articles)

This gym bag does double duty as a washing machine

NEWS

This gym bag does double duty as a washing machine

More in Misc Gadgets (4 of 10 articles)

One Minute Review: Microsoft Wireless Display Adaptor

REVIEW

One Minute Review: Microsoft Wireless Display Adaptor

More in Misc Gadgets (5 of 10 articles)

Sex toy company settles lawsuit for lewd privacy infringements

NEWS

Sex toy company settles lawsuit for lewd privacy infringements

More in Misc Gadgets (6 of 10 articles)

Futures: Why Starship&#8217;s robots were designed to be cute

FEATURE

Futures: Why Starship’s robots were designed to be cute

More in Misc Gadgets (7 of 10 articles)

Could Amazon's Echo be an alibi in this murder case?

NEWS

Could Amazon's Echo be an alibi in this murder case?

More in Misc Gadgets (8 of 10 articles)

Report: Toy unicorns are no one-trick ponies when hackers take control

NEWS

Report: Toy unicorns are no one-trick ponies when hackers take control

More in Misc Gadgets (9 of 10 articles)

Avast offers stark IoT warning to MWC: half a million devices vulnerable

NEWS

Avast offers stark IoT warning to MWC: half a million devices vulnerable

More in Misc Gadgets (10 of 10 articles)

Futures: The race to driverless cars

FEATURE

Futures: The race to driverless cars

Latest articles on BIT Latest Articles from BIT
Six reasons to change your passwords right now
4 Apr 2017
We know it’s boring, but trust us, you need to do this now. Here's why – and how.
Epson's 100ppm inkjet coming soon
24 Mar 2017
The Epson WorkForce Enterprise is the "most powerful office printing system ever built", capable ...
ReadyNAS RN214 review: Netgear's easy-to-use four-bay NAS
16 Mar 2017
Looking for a business-class four-bay network-attached storage device that’s easy to use? ...
How the CIA hacking tools allegedly work: inside the WikiLeaks files
8 Mar 2017
WikiLeaks reveals how the CIA has allegedly hacked into Samsung TVs, iPhones, Android phones, ...
Spammers 'leak database of 1.4 billion users'
8 Mar 2017
Spammer's data hoard – which includes real names, email addresses and in some cases home ...

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

Latest Competitions

Win!!! A Galax GTX 1070 EXOC SNPR White video card! 

Win!!! A Galax GTX 1070 EXOC SNPR White video card!

Get some gaming PC power for your next PC upgrade!
 

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 