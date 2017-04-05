AMD's Radeon 5-series card pop up online

It's pretty much standard practice now for some poor, over-eager online retailer to accidentally post pre-order pricing for upcoming PC hardware, and thus ruin the carefully NDA-ed plans of some poor vendor. That's happened overnight, with AMD's upcoming 5-series video cards.

Guru3D has the deets and full listings, and the prices in Euros are as follows:

RX 550 - 90

RX 570 - 183

RX 580 - 234

The 570 and 580 will be available in 4 and 8GB models, while the 550 features 2 or 4GB of RAM.

In Australian pricing - and this is only very vague, as these pre-order prices are probably higher than normal retail - it equates to about $125 for the 550, $260 for the 570, and $330 for the 580.