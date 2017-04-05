AMD's Radeon 5-series card pop up online

by David Hollingworth  |  Wednesday 5 April 2017  | Comment Now
The Rx 550, 570, and 580 briefly appear for pre-order - and here's what they may cost.

It's pretty much standard practice now for some poor, over-eager online retailer to accidentally post pre-order pricing for upcoming PC hardware, and thus ruin the carefully NDA-ed plans of some poor vendor. That's happened overnight, with AMD's upcoming 5-series video cards.

Guru3D has the deets and full listings, and the prices in Euros are as follows:

  • RX 550 - 90
  • RX 570 - 183
  • RX 580 - 234

The 570 and 580 will be available in 4 and 8GB models, while the 550 features 2 or 4GB of RAM. 

In Australian pricing - and this is only very vague, as these pre-order prices are probably higher than normal retail - it equates to about $125 for the 550, $260 for the 570, and $330 for the 580. 

5series  |  amd  |  online retailer  |  preorder  |  prices  |  radeon  |  video cards
 
 

