Latest Mass Effect Andromeda patch addresses sketchy facial animations

by David Hollingworth  |  Wednesday 5 April 2017  | Comment Now
And a whole mess of other stuff!

Mass Effect Andromeda's getting another patch this week, and it finally addresses the big bad elephant in the room - the rather 'special' facial animations of the game's characters.

On top of that, opatch 1.05 boosts inventory size, improves voice localisation, and multiplayer matchmaking and latency. Here's the full run-down:

  • Improved tutorial placement
  • Increased inventory limits
  • Single player balance changes: Ammo crates, armor, weapons, nomad, profiles, attacks, and progression
  • Multiplayer balance changes: Weapons, cover, and enemies (check back for detailed notes on balance changes)
  • Improved matchmaking and latency in multiplayer
  • Added option to skip autopilot sequences in the galaxy map
  • Decreased the cost of remnant decryption keys and made them more accessible at merchants
  • Improved logic, timing, and continuity for relationships and story arcs
  • Improved lip-sync and facial acting during some conversations, including localized VO
  • Fixed an issue with Ryder’s movements when running in a zig zag pattern
  • Improved the appearance of eyes for human and asari characters
  • Fixed various collision issues
  • Fixed bugs where music or VO wouldn’t play or wasn’t correct
  • Fixed issue where global squad mate banter sometimes wasn’t firing on UNCs
  • Fixed issue where player was unable to access the Remnant Console Interface after failing decryption multiple times
  • Fixed issue where fast travel is sometimes disabled after recruiting Drack until the player reloads a save
  • Fixed issue where Ryder can become stuck in the start of Biotic Charge Pose
  • Fixes issues related to some saves
  • Fixed issue where objective sometimes becomes un-interactable for players in multiplayer
  • Streaming and stability improvements

Upcoming patches will improve character creation, character hair (yeah-yeah!), and offer better male romance options for male Ryders.

