Latest Mass Effect Andromeda patch addresses sketchy facial animations

Mass Effect Andromeda's getting another patch this week, and it finally addresses the big bad elephant in the room - the rather 'special' facial animations of the game's characters.
On top of that, opatch 1.05 boosts inventory size, improves voice localisation, and multiplayer matchmaking and latency. Here's the full run-down:
- Improved tutorial placement
- Increased inventory limits
- Single player balance changes: Ammo crates, armor, weapons, nomad, profiles, attacks, and progression
- Multiplayer balance changes: Weapons, cover, and enemies (check back for detailed notes on balance changes)
- Improved matchmaking and latency in multiplayer
- Added option to skip autopilot sequences in the galaxy map
- Decreased the cost of remnant decryption keys and made them more accessible at merchants
- Improved logic, timing, and continuity for relationships and story arcs
- Improved lip-sync and facial acting during some conversations, including localized VO
- Fixed an issue with Ryder’s movements when running in a zig zag pattern
- Improved the appearance of eyes for human and asari characters
- Fixed various collision issues
- Fixed bugs where music or VO wouldn’t play or wasn’t correct
- Fixed issue where global squad mate banter sometimes wasn’t firing on UNCs
- Fixed issue where player was unable to access the Remnant Console Interface after failing decryption multiple times
- Fixed issue where fast travel is sometimes disabled after recruiting Drack until the player reloads a save
- Fixed issue where Ryder can become stuck in the start of Biotic Charge Pose
- Fixes issues related to some saves
- Fixed issue where objective sometimes becomes un-interactable for players in multiplayer
- Streaming and stability improvements
Upcoming patches will improve character creation, character hair (yeah-yeah!), and offer better male romance options for male Ryders.