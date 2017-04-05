Latest Mass Effect Andromeda patch addresses sketchy facial animations

Mass Effect Andromeda's getting another patch this week, and it finally addresses the big bad elephant in the room - the rather 'special' facial animations of the game's characters.

On top of that, opatch 1.05 boosts inventory size, improves voice localisation, and multiplayer matchmaking and latency. Here's the full run-down:

Improved tutorial placement

Increased inventory limits

Single player balance changes: Ammo crates, armor, weapons, nomad, profiles, attacks, and progression

Multiplayer balance changes: Weapons, cover, and enemies (check back for detailed notes on balance changes)

Improved matchmaking and latency in multiplayer

Added option to skip autopilot sequences in the galaxy map

Decreased the cost of remnant decryption keys and made them more accessible at merchants

Improved logic, timing, and continuity for relationships and story arcs

Improved lip-sync and facial acting during some conversations, including localized VO

Fixed an issue with Ryder’s movements when running in a zig zag pattern

Improved the appearance of eyes for human and asari characters

Fixed various collision issues

Fixed bugs where music or VO wouldn’t play or wasn’t correct

Fixed issue where global squad mate banter sometimes wasn’t firing on UNCs

Fixed issue where player was unable to access the Remnant Console Interface after failing decryption multiple times

Fixed issue where fast travel is sometimes disabled after recruiting Drack until the player reloads a save

Fixed issue where Ryder can become stuck in the start of Biotic Charge Pose

Fixes issues related to some saves

Fixed issue where objective sometimes becomes un-interactable for players in multiplayer

Streaming and stability improvements

Upcoming patches will improve character creation, character hair (yeah-yeah!), and offer better male romance options for male Ryders.