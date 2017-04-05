New AMD Radeon drivers boost Oculus and SteamVR support

by David Hollingworth  |  Wednesday 5 April 2017  | Comment Now
Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.4.1 drivers out now.

AMD's just dropped its latest set of Radeon drivers. The focus of the new Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.4.1 release is not so much on a particular game, but on VR support.

17.4.1 includes support for Asynchronous Spacewarp on the Oculus Rift, and Asynchronous Reprojection on the SteamVR platform. Also included is support for DP1.4 HBR3, K 60Hz dual cable, 8K 30Hz single cable connectivity.

The drivers also fix issues such as FreeSync flickering borderless windowed applications, and multi-GPU scaling in Ghost Recon Wildlands.

You can learn more about the drivers, and download them, here.

