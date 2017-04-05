Oath is the new name for AOL and Yahoo monolith

AOL CEO Tim Armstrong has taken to Twitter to announce that his firm’s merger with Yahoo will result in a new Verizon-owned company, called Oath.

#TakeTheOath, Armstrong tweeted, in a tone we’d imagine to be somewhere between medieval monk and Power Ranger. He also notes that AOL and Yahoo have more than 20 brands between them. Indeed, AOL owns sites such as TechCrunch, Engadget and the Huffington Post, while Yahoo has Flickr and Tumblr. What will happen to those brands after the merger has been completed remains to be seen.

Verizon is buying Yahoo’s internet business for $US4.83 billion, despite hacking-related setbacks, including a recent admittance by Yahoo that details of over 500 million accounts were stolen in late 2014. Some parts of Yahoo will be maintained, including a 15% stake in Alibaba and a 35.5% stake in Yahoo Japan. Those remaining parts of the company will be rebranded as Altaba Inc.

Oath isn’t a great name. Given the hacking setbacks that have dented Yahoo’s image over the past few months, it’s likely intended as play for security reassurance – an oath to protect your data, hand on bible, sword in hand and all that. In practice it sounds, at best, forcefully binding, at worst, like a B-list character from Thor.