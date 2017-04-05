Google study on coolest brands finds Google brands coolest

If your eyes can stomach the bright colours and scrapbook design of someone who seems to have read about what teenagers like in a textbook, then Google's latest research provides some interesting insights. Turns out that those aged 13-17 (Generation Z, for those keeping up) really like Google, Netflix and Xbox, but are not so fond of WhatsApp and Yahoo.

The research comes in the form of a magazine entitled “It's Lit: A guide to what teens think is cool” and will make happy reading for those higher up in Alphabet, if they can get past the gaudy colours and lack of spreadsheets.

In all, Google was the third coolest brand, with Google-owned YouTube in first place. And Chrome somehow managed to bag a top ten finish, just edging out Amazon and Apple. The rest of the top ten was rounded out by Netflix, Xbox, Oreos, GoPro, PlayStation, Doritos and Nike.

And as for the least cool brands? Well, TMZ, The Wall Street Journal, Sprint and Yahoo could do with working on their next generation of customers, if they want to have a next generation of customers. Though to be entirely fair to The Wall Street Journal, it's probably best to wait for some of them to enter the financial services sector and then check again.

The study involved asking 1,100 teenagers aged 13-17 to rank 122 brands by coolness and awareness. One 17 year old girl from Florida purportedly explained her love of Google in such a way that would surely see her writing up the research one day: “Google is really cool because it is an innovator. A trend setter. Google is not only a powerful search engine, but great at everything it does, from email to documents.” That sounds like the kind of thing I'd have written as a 17 year old, but unsurprisingly people weren't queueing up around the block to find out what I thought was cool.

So this may seem like a fairly unimportant study in the greater scheme of things, but what's interesting about it is that it shows a generational shift in how brands are perceived between millennials and our current batch of teens. Brands that are losing ground between generations include HBO, PlayStation, WhatsApp McDonald's, Uber, Tesla – and car brands in general.

You can read the full findings here.