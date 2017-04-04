MSI doubles down on RGB lighting with Mystic Light Sync

by David Hollingworth  |  Tuesday 4 April 2017  | Comment Now
MSI doubles down on RGB lighting with Mystic Light Sync

Light up not only MSI gear, but a wide range of competitor products as well!

RGB lighting is the feature for modern, enthusiast hardware - especially in the high-end gaming segment. MSI's had blinged up motherboards and video cards for a while now, but it's going one step further with its new Mystic Light Sync software.

As the name suggests, the Mystic Light Sync is designed to work the MSI's own Mystic Light hardware on its components, but it goes one further, by being able to sync Mystic Light settings with RGB-lit components from competitor products.

So far Mystic Light Sync works with Corsair, SteelSeries, G.Skill, and Cooler Master products, to name a few. With MSI's new software, you can get them all playing nicely and blinking away gayly in unison.

Mystic Light Sync will be available with MSI's 200-series motherboards.

Related Articles
See more about:  msi  |  mystic light  |  mystic light sync  |  rgb lighting
 
 

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

Latest Competitions

Win!!! A Galax GTX 1070 EXOC SNPR White video card! 

Win!!! A Galax GTX 1070 EXOC SNPR White video card!

Get some gaming PC power for your next PC upgrade!
 

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 