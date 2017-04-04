MSI doubles down on RGB lighting with Mystic Light Sync

RGB lighting is the feature for modern, enthusiast hardware - especially in the high-end gaming segment. MSI's had blinged up motherboards and video cards for a while now, but it's going one step further with its new Mystic Light Sync software.

As the name suggests, the Mystic Light Sync is designed to work the MSI's own Mystic Light hardware on its components, but it goes one further, by being able to sync Mystic Light settings with RGB-lit components from competitor products.

So far Mystic Light Sync works with Corsair, SteelSeries, G.Skill, and Cooler Master products, to name a few. With MSI's new software, you can get them all playing nicely and blinking away gayly in unison.

Mystic Light Sync will be available with MSI's 200-series motherboards.