Windows 10 reaches 54% of businesses. But some still run XP...

by Joe Curtis  |  Tuesday 4 April 2017  | Comment Now
Windows 10 reaches 54% of businesses. But some still run XP...

Vista and XP just won’t die off, finds Spiceworks.

More than half of businesses now run Windows 10, according to a survey that also reveals Windows XP's enduring popularity as people continue to put off upgrading.

With Microsoft itself claiming its current OS now runs on 400 million devices, IT community Spiceworks' own study of hundreds of thousands of IT professionals' laptops and desktops revealed 54% of businesses now run it too. That's a significant increase from Spiceworks' last study, in July 2016, when 38% of businesses had upgraded to 10.

While Windows 10 is likely to run on more business computers as companies refresh their hardware with new kit running the OS out of the box, it still isn't a match for its predecessor, Windows 7. That stands at 69%, according to Spiceworks' 2017 OS Adoption Trends survey, conducted last month.

But while 9% of businesses are running at least one instance of Windows Vista, an operating system that Microsoft won't support after 11 April, 52% of businesses still run XP, which hit end-of-life three years ago.

Overall, 14% of laptops and desktops were running XP last month, though only 1% were on Vista.

"Even if an OS has low overall share, many companies still have at least one PC running an unsupported OS tucked away somewhere in their environment," said Spiceworks' senior technology analyst, Peter Tsai.

More than two-thirds of respondents Spiceworks spoke to in a separate poll of 450 IT professionals admitted they are concerned that no more security patches are available for XP or - shortly - Vista.

But they raised other worries too - 43% feared software incompatibility while 35% said the older OSes will be more difficult to maintain, and 28% are worried about regulatory and compliance issues.

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © ITPro, Dennis Publishing

See more about:  vista  |  windows 10  |  xp
 
 

Readers of this article also read...

Why DeX is the best thing about the Samsung S8 

Why DeX is the best thing about the Samsung S8

 
Review: Corsair One Pro gaming PC 

Review: Corsair One Pro gaming PC

 
Friday Linky Links: The Return! 

Friday Linky Links: The Return!

 
Wii hardly knew U 

Wii hardly knew U

 
15 weird wars we want to see represented in game form 

15 weird wars we want to see represented in game form

 

More in Operating Systems (1 of 10 articles)

How to: Speed up Windows 10

FEATURE

How to: Speed up Windows 10

More in Operating Systems (2 of 10 articles)

Zero-day on Windows Server 2003 could affect up to 600,000 servers

NEWS

Zero-day on Windows Server 2003 could affect up to 600,000 servers

More in Operating Systems (3 of 10 articles)

Windows 10 Creators Update lands on 11 April

NEWS

Windows 10 Creators Update lands on 11 April

More in Operating Systems (4 of 10 articles)

Half of Android devices failed to get security updates last year

NEWS

Half of Android devices failed to get security updates last year

More in Operating Systems (5 of 10 articles)

Windows 10 users sue after installation causes data loss

NEWS

Windows 10 users sue after installation causes data loss

More in Operating Systems (6 of 10 articles)

Edge browser gets security boost in Creators Update

NEWS

Edge browser gets security boost in Creators Update

More in Operating Systems (7 of 10 articles)

How to: Make the most of Android Wear 2.0

FEATURE

How to: Make the most of Android Wear 2.0

More in Operating Systems (8 of 10 articles)

Microsoft builds China its own Windows 10 OS

NEWS

Microsoft builds China its own Windows 10 OS

More in Operating Systems (9 of 10 articles)

8 new features Android O will bring to your phone

FEATURE

8 new features Android O will bring to your phone

More in Operating Systems (10 of 10 articles)

How to: Factory reset Windows 10

FEATURE

How to: Factory reset Windows 10

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

Latest Competitions

Win!!! A Galax GTX 1070 EXOC SNPR White video card! 

Win!!! A Galax GTX 1070 EXOC SNPR White video card!

Get some gaming PC power for your next PC upgrade!
 

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 